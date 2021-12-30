Blasts heard at Yemen’s Aden airport after plane carrying newly-formed govt’s ministers lands

world

Loud blasts and gunfire were heard at Aden’s airport shortly after a plane carrying the newly-formed Yemeni government arrived from Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, witnesses said.

The cabinet members, including Prime Minister Maeen Abdulmalik, were transferred safely to the city’s presidential palace, the witnesses and Saudi media said.

There were no immediate reports of casualties.