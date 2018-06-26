Calls for harassment of Trump supporters ‘unacceptable’: Sanders on restaurant controversy

Days after White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was kicked out of a Virginia restaurant, she decried calls for harassment and push for any supporter of US president Donald Trump to avoid the public, saying such a move was ‘unacceptable.’

While she was dining with her family, Sanders was asked to leave by The Red Hen restaurant in Lexington, Virginia on Friday for working for Trump, she told reporters.

“Healthy debate on ideas and political philosophy is important, but the calls for harassment and push for any Trump supporter to avoid the public is unacceptable. America is a great country and our ability to find solutions despite those disagreements is what makes us unique,” Sanders told reporters at her daily news conference.

“We’re allowed to disagree, but we should be able to do so freely and without fear of harm. And this goes for all people, regardless of politics. Some have chosen to push hate and vandalism against the restaurant that I was asked to leave from,” Sanders said.

“A Hollywood actor publicly encouraged people to kidnap my children, and this weekend a member of Congress called for people to push back and make clear to those serving their country and this administration that they are not welcome anywhere, anytime for anything,” she added.

The restaurant’s co-owner Stephanie Wilkinson told ‘The Washington Post’ that her reasons to kick Sanders out included the concerns of employees who were gay and knew she had defended Trump’s desire to bar transgender people from the military.

Wilkinson said she believed Sanders works in an ‘inhumane and unethical’ administration.

Earlier in the day, Trump said the restaurant instead should focus more on cleaning its filthy canopies and windows instead of refusing to serve a fine person like Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

“I always had a rule, if a restaurant is dirty on the outside, it is dirty on the inside!” the president said in a tweet.

Meanwhile Democratic congresswoman Maxine Waters called for protesters to confront cabinet members publicly and shame them over Trump administration’s policies.

“Congresswoman Maxine Waters, an extraordinarily low IQ person, has become, together with Nancy Pelosi, the Face of the Democrat Party. She has just called for harm to supporters, of which there are many, of the Make America Great Again movement. Be careful what you wish for Max!” Trump slammed the Democratic lawmaker in a tweet.

