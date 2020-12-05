e-paper
Home / World News / 'Canada has scarce interest in the well-being of Indian farmers', opposes MSP at WTO: BJP

‘Canada has scarce interest in the well-being of Indian farmers’, opposes MSP at WTO: BJP

Reacting strongly, India on Friday summoned Canadian High Commissioner Nadir Patel and told him that the comments made by Trudeau and others in his cabinet on the protests were an “unacceptable interference” in the country’s internal affairs

world Updated: Dec 05, 2020, 11:25 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
Press Trust of India | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
New Delhi
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had recently backed the agitating farmers in India, saying his country will always be there to defend the rights of peaceful protests
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had recently backed the agitating farmers in India, saying his country will always be there to defend the rights of peaceful protests(REUTERS)
         

The Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) on Saturday slammed Canada’s stand on farmers’ protests in India as “nothing but hypocrisy”, saying it is a strident critic of minimum support price and other agricultural policies at the World Trade Organization(WTO), and often questions India’s domestic agricultural measures, including food and livelihood security.

“It (Canada) also opposes import restrictions to protect India’s farmers. The questions posed by Canada to India regarding India’s agri policies in WTO are evidence of the fact that Canada has scarce interest in the genuine well-being of Indian farmers and agriculture producers,” BJP’s foreign affairs department in-charge Vijay Chauthaiwale tweeted.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had recently backed the agitating farmers in India, saying his country will always be there to defend the rights of peaceful protests. He had expressed concern over the situation.

Reacting strongly, India on Friday summoned Canadian High Commissioner Nadir Patel and told him that the comments made by Trudeau and others in his cabinet on the protests were an “unacceptable interference” in the country’s internal affairs and these actions, if continued, will have a “seriously damaging” impact on bilateral ties.

In a series of tweets tagging Trudeau and Patel, Chauthaiwale said, “Canada’s criticism of India on farmer’s issues is nothing but hypocrisy. Canada is strident critic of MSP and other agriculture policies at the WTO, and often questions India’s domestic agriculture measures including food and livelihood security.”

Noting that Canada is a member of the Cairns Group of agri exporters, he said the body’s objective in WTO negotiations is to seek increased market access in countries like India.

It also seeks reduction in the agri subsidies provided to domestic producers, even if such subsidies are subsistence-level, he said.

“It also opposes import restrictions to protect India’s farmers. The questions posed by Canada to India regarding India’s agri policies in WTO are evidence of the fact that Canada has scarce interest in the genuine well-being of Indian farmers and agriculture producers,” the BJP leader said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given topmost priority to enhance farmers’ income by increasing minimum support price, giving better access to technology and providing adequate insurance cover for agri products against natural calamities, he said, adding that “Unfortunately, Canada has refused to acknowledge it”.

Third aircraft carrier an operational necessity to counter expansionist China
Third aircraft carrier an operational necessity to counter expansionist China
All states accept Rs 1.1 lakh crore borrowing option to meet GST shortfall
All states accept Rs 1.1 lakh crore borrowing option to meet GST shortfall
LIVE: Union ministers meet PM Modi ahead of 5th round of talks with farmers
LIVE: Union ministers meet PM Modi ahead of 5th round of talks with farmers
Haryana minister Anil Vij tests Covid-19 positive, was administered Covaxin last month
Haryana minister Anil Vij tests Covid-19 positive, was administered Covaxin last month
Retired MP school principal made, sold synthetic milk; residents shocked
Retired MP school principal made, sold synthetic milk; residents shocked
Don't take part in Air India's strategic sales: Pilots' unions to employees
Don’t take part in Air India’s strategic sales: Pilots’ unions to employees
World can start dreaming of pandemic's end: UN health chief
World can start dreaming of pandemic’s end: UN health chief
'Govt committed to principle of reform, perform & transform': PM Modi
‘Govt committed to principle of reform, perform & transform’: PM Modi
GHMC Election Results 2020 LIVE
Farmers protest LIVE updates
COVID 19 Live Updates
Delhi air quality
Farmers Protest
Covid-19
India vs Australia 1st T20 Live

