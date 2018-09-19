Today in New Delhi, India
Car hits 2 pedestrians outside mosque in London, police on lookout for suspect

London’s Metropolitan Police said they were dealing with the incident with an “open mind regarding the cause of the collision”.

Updated: Sep 19, 2018 13:07 IST
Police said the driver failed to stop at the scene.(Reuters File Photo/Representative Photo)

British police were called on Wednesday to an incident where two people have been taken to hospital after reports of a car hitting pedestrians outside a mosque in north-west London.

“The driver failed to stop at the scene. Inquiries are underway to trace them,” London’s Metropolitan police said.

“Officers are currently retaining an open mind regarding the cause of the collision.”

The two hospitalised people are not believed to have life-threatening injuries, the police said.

First Published: Sep 19, 2018 13:06 IST

