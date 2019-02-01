Chill in the time of Brexit: ‘Are you stockpiling?’

Many areas of the United Kingdom were on Friday gridlocked by snow, sleet and slush, but amidst the chill, a question reminiscent of crises such as wars and drought is increasingly being asked: “Are you stockpiling?”

From medicines, vegetables and ice-cream bars to emergency trauma packs and car parts, everything is being stockpiled across the country to deal with the crisis situation if the UK leaves the European Union on March 29 without an agreement — an increasingly likely prospect, given the impasse in Westminster.

The stockpiling is because a symbiotic relationship has developed between the UK and EU over 45 years. Every aspect of life — quality of air, water, packaging, nappies, you name it — is overseen by rules and standards set in Brussels, and the threat a no-deal Brexit poses.

Over the decades, EU rules set in Brussels have permeated in every sector and everyday life in the UK, which has been obliged to implement them as a member-state. Brussels has thus been seen by many as increasingly taking ever more powers from London, which was one of the key reasons for the Leave vote in the 2016 referendum.

Besides, the UK is dependent on frictionless movement as an EU member-state for import of a large number of goods from the EU. No agreement by March 29 means there will be no regulatory mechanism in place, which will affect all aspects of life, besides imposing tariffs and border checks.

The Theresa May government has released hundreds of sector-wise advice, detailing measures in case of a no-deal Brexit. Large amounts of money have been allocated to stockpile medicines, among other essential commodities, that are produced in the EU.

Simon Stevens, head of National Health Service, acknowledged the dangers posed by Brexit: “What we are doing is reviewing the tens of thousands of individual medicines, medical devices and other products that the health service uses, making sure that the manufacturers of those products have got extra buffer stockpiles.”

“We do obviously have a reliance on the way the transport infrastructure works in order to continue uninterrupted supply. Getting those transport logistics right is absolutely crucial for the continuous flow of medical supplies; that is a statement of the obvious,” he added.

The Department of Education issued a no-deal advice, explaining that the government would not be able to guarantee the supply chain of any food and told them they would have “significant flexibilities within the school food standards”.

Pharmacy major Johnson & Johnson said it is stockpiling ‘trauma packs’ used during terror attacks. A spokesman said: “Our priority throughout has been to patients, consumers, healthcare providers and our employees.”

“We are doing everything we can to prepare for all potential Brexit scenarios — including increasing our level of stockholding, increasing warehouse capacity, reviewing and where necessary changing transport/distribution routes,” he said.

Consumer goods major Unilever is also stockpiling toiletries and extra supplies of ice-cream produced in Europe. It is among several companies to reveal it is stockpiling products before the Brexit deadline.

All major retailers, including Tesco and Marks & Spencer, are stockpiling packet and tinned foods, although they have warned it is not possible to build up supplies of fresh produce.

First Published: Feb 01, 2019 17:01 IST