e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 01, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / China’s new security law violates Hong Kong agreement, says UK’s foreign secretary

China’s new security law violates Hong Kong agreement, says UK’s foreign secretary

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said Wednesday officials have carefully assessed the contents of the new law since it was published late Tuesday.

world Updated: Jul 01, 2020 17:04 IST
Associated Press | Posted by Niyati Singh
Associated Press | Posted by Niyati Singh
London
Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab makes a statement on Hong Kong's national security legislation in London, Britain, July 1, 2020.
Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab makes a statement on Hong Kong's national security legislation in London, Britain, July 1, 2020.(Reuters photo)
         

Britain’s foreign secretary has told reporters that China’s new national security law for Hong Kong “is a clear and serious violation” of the Sino-British Joint Declaration, the agreement that paved the way for the former British colony’s handover to Chinese rule 23 years ago.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said Wednesday officials have carefully assessed the contents of the new law since it was published late Tuesday. He said he planned to set out details of what action the U.K. will take along with its international partners in reaction to the law.

tags
top news
Imran Khan to join Xi Jinping to shore up Nepal’s PM Oli against India
Imran Khan to join Xi Jinping to shore up Nepal’s PM Oli against India
PM Modi’s Weibo account goes blank in China; profile photo, posts taken down
PM Modi’s Weibo account goes blank in China; profile photo, posts taken down
Indian, Chinese armies stress on need for quick, phased de-escalation at border
Indian, Chinese armies stress on need for quick, phased de-escalation at border
TN boiler explosion: CM announces Rs 3 lakh compensation to kin of victims
TN boiler explosion: CM announces Rs 3 lakh compensation to kin of victims
Section 144 imposed in Mumbai till July 15 amid spike in Covid-19 cases
Section 144 imposed in Mumbai till July 15 amid spike in Covid-19 cases
‘Impulsive decision’: Nusrat Jahan on India banning TikTok, 58 China apps
‘Impulsive decision’: Nusrat Jahan on India banning TikTok, 58 China apps
Thackeray says human beings have given up, prays for miracle to overcome Covid crisis
Thackeray says human beings have given up, prays for miracle to overcome Covid crisis
Swara Bhaskar on Twitter trolls, politics and the kind of films she enjoys doing
Swara Bhaskar on Twitter trolls, politics and the kind of films she enjoys doing
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyLadakhSushant Singh RajputLPG cylinder prices

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In