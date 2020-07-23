e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 23, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / China says UK citizenship pathway for Hong Kong residents violates international law

China says UK citizenship pathway for Hong Kong residents violates international law

Britain’s interior minister Priti Patel said in a written statement on Wednesday that Hong Kong people with British National Overseas visas will be able to apply for citizenship starting from January 2021.

world Updated: Jul 23, 2020 06:01 IST
Reuters| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Reuters| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Shanghai
Riot police argue with Ng Kin Wai, a pro-democracy activist, during a protest to mark the one-year anniversary of a mob attack on protesters and subway passengers in Hong Kong on July 21, 2020.
Riot police argue with Ng Kin Wai, a pro-democracy activist, during a protest to mark the one-year anniversary of a mob attack on protesters and subway passengers in Hong Kong on July 21, 2020.(Bloomberg Photo)
         

A new British policy allowing Hong Kong residents to claim British citizenship is a “violation of international law” and interferes with China’s internal affairs, China’s embassy in London said on Thursday.

Britain’s interior minister Priti Patel said in a written statement on Wednesday that Hong Kong people with British National Overseas visas will be able to apply for citizenship starting from January 2021.

The Chinese embassy said in a statement posted on its website that Beijing would respond strongly, adding that Britain should immediately correct its mistakes.

tags
top news
India, China fail to make breakthrough in de-escalating tensions at LAC
India, China fail to make breakthrough in de-escalating tensions at LAC
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19 may further skew India’s tax profile
Covid-19 may further skew India’s tax profile
Donald Trump says closing more Chinese consulates in US ‘always possible’
Donald Trump says closing more Chinese consulates in US ‘always possible’
First antigen kit of Indian make gets ICMR approval
First antigen kit of Indian make gets ICMR approval
From Dhoni to Gayle: What T20 World Cup postponement means for veterans
From Dhoni to Gayle: What T20 World Cup postponement means for veterans
Favipiravir quickens recovery, show trials
Favipiravir quickens recovery, show trials
Covid update: USA buys 10 crore vaccine doses for $1.9 bn; WHO lauds India
Covid update: USA buys 10 crore vaccine doses for $1.9 bn; WHO lauds India
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiCovid-19 VaccineRajasthan Political CrisisHaryana Board Result

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In