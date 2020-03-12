e-paper
Home / World News / Canadian PM Justin Trudeau stays at home after wife’s flu-like symptoms

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau stays at home after wife’s flu-like symptoms

Trudeau’s office said Thursday that Sophie Grégoire Trudeau returned from a speaking engagement in Britain and had mild flu-like symptoms, including a low fever late, Wednesday night

world Updated: Mar 12, 2020 21:59 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
Toronato
Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau(Reuters file photo)
         

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is quarantining himself at home after his wife exhibited flu-like symptoms.

Trudeau’s office said Thursday that Sophie Grégoire Trudeau returned from a speaking engagement in Britain and had mild flu-like symptoms, including a low fever late, Wednesday night.

She is being tested for the COVID-19 disease and is awaiting results. Her symptoms have since subsided.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the Prime Minister is opting to self-isolate and work from home until receiving Sophie’s results,” the statement said.

His office said the doctor’s advice to the prime minister is to continue daily activities while self-monitoring, given that he is exhibiting no symptoms himself. He is spending the day in briefings, phone calls, and virtual meetings from home, including speaking with other world leaders and joining a special cabinet committee discussion on the new coronavirus.

Trudeau has also cancelled an in-person meeting with Canada’s provincial premiers.

