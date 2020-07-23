e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 23, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Covid-19: American Airlines expands face covering requirements in all airports

Covid-19: American Airlines expands face covering requirements in all airports

The airline’s new policy will require customers to wear a face covering in all airport areas from the time they enter their departure airport and not remove it until they exit their arrival airport, it said in a statement.

world Updated: Jul 23, 2020 06:54 IST
Reuters| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Reuters| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Customers who refuse to comply with the company’s policy may be barred from future travel for the duration of the face covering requirement, the airline added.
Customers who refuse to comply with the company’s policy may be barred from future travel for the duration of the face covering requirement, the airline added. (AP file photo)
         

American Airlines Group Inc said on Wednesday it would require all its customers over two-years old to wear face coverings at airports and on board, starting July 29.

The airline’s new policy will require customers to wear a face covering in all airport areas from the time they enter their departure airport and not remove it until they exit their arrival airport, it said in a statement.

Customers who refuse to comply with the company’s policy may be barred from future travel for the duration of the face covering requirement, it added.

tags
top news
India, China fail to make breakthrough in de-escalating tensions at LAC
India, China fail to make breakthrough in de-escalating tensions at LAC
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19 may further skew India’s tax profile
Covid-19 may further skew India’s tax profile
Donald Trump says closing more Chinese consulates in US ‘always possible’
Donald Trump says closing more Chinese consulates in US ‘always possible’
First antigen kit of Indian make gets ICMR approval
First antigen kit of Indian make gets ICMR approval
From Dhoni to Gayle: What T20 World Cup postponement means for veterans
From Dhoni to Gayle: What T20 World Cup postponement means for veterans
Favipiravir quickens recovery, show trials
Favipiravir quickens recovery, show trials
Covid update: USA buys 10 crore vaccine doses for $1.9 bn; WHO lauds India
Covid update: USA buys 10 crore vaccine doses for $1.9 bn; WHO lauds India
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiCovid-19 VaccineRajasthan Political CrisisHaryana Board Result

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In