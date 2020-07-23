Covid-19: American Airlines expands face covering requirements in all airports

world

Updated: Jul 23, 2020 06:54 IST

American Airlines Group Inc said on Wednesday it would require all its customers over two-years old to wear face coverings at airports and on board, starting July 29.

The airline’s new policy will require customers to wear a face covering in all airport areas from the time they enter their departure airport and not remove it until they exit their arrival airport, it said in a statement.

Customers who refuse to comply with the company’s policy may be barred from future travel for the duration of the face covering requirement, it added.