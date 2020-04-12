Covid-19: Canadian Parliament passes emergency economic aid measure for workers, companies

world

Updated: Apr 12, 2020 07:12 IST

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made his first appearance in the country’s Parliament for a sitting to pass an emergency measure to provide relief to workers and companies impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Trudeau was in self-isolation since March 12, after his wife Sophie Gregoire was diagnosed with coronavirus infection following her return from an event in London. Trudeau returned to in-person meetings late last week and spoke during the sitting of the House of Commons in Ottawa, the country’s capital.

A small number of MPs, living within easy reach of Parliament, were present in the House as it passed the legislation required to offer early wage subsidy relief by employers and employees buffeted by the economic impact of the pandemic.

Only 32 MPs were present as the bill was passed, even as the Government pushes for an early arrangement wherein Canada’s parliamentary business can be conducted virtually. The session on Saturday, however, lasted for nearly six hours as MPs debated the bill tabled by the government. House of Commons Speaker Anthony Rota described it as an “”exceptional day in the midst of exceptional times.”

Trudeau also chose the occasion for a rousing speech with overtones of a wartime mobilisation. “Without reservation, without pause, we must fight for every inch of ground against this disease. We must be there for one another as we spare no effort to safeguard our collective future,” he said.

The “frontline” in this battle, he said, was “everywhere”. “In our homes, in our hospitals and care centres, in our grocery stores and pharmacies, at our truck stops and gas stations. And the people who work in these places are our modern day heroes,” he went on to tell assembled MPs, though the message may have been directed at Canadians overall.

Canada had 23,197 cases of coronavirus and 678 deaths due to the disease as of Saturday, according to news agency AFP. The Canadian economy lost more than one million jobs last month.