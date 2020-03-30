Covid-19 Update| Will ensure no corners cut’: Canadian PM on equipment sent by China

world

As criticism grows in several countries over the sub-standard quality of shipments received from China related to combating the Covid-19 pandemic, Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was categorical that any equipment provided to health care workers in the country needs to be of acceptable quality.

China has already started a PR exercise highlighting how it is helping other nations in the effort to tackle the crisis. Its embassy in Ottawa tweeted about the Bank of China donating medical supplies to Canada.

Probably chastened by the experience of other nations like the Netherlands, the Czech Republic and Spain, Trudeau made it clear any such material will have to pass Canadian quality standards. During his daily media appearance, Trudeau said he wanted to assure Canadians that “Health Canada has very strong procedures for evaluating, ensuring what we get is up to the necessary standards and there will be no corners cut on this one.”

He added that such supplies that health care workers rely on to keep them safe “is of a quality that is going to actually do the job.”

That statement came even as the Dutch Government recalled 600,000 defective masks received from China and similar reports relating to testing units have risen in other countries.