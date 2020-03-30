e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 30, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Covid-19 Update| Will ensure no corners cut’: Canadian PM on equipment sent by China

Covid-19 Update| Will ensure no corners cut’: Canadian PM on equipment sent by China

China has already started a PR exercise highlighting how it is helping other nations in the effort to tackle the crisis. Its embassy in Ottawa tweeted about the Bank of China donating medical supplies to Canada.

world Updated: Mar 30, 2020 14:35 IST
Anirudh Bhattacharyya
Anirudh Bhattacharyya
Hindustan Times, Toronto
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a news conference on COVID-19 situation in Canada from his residence March 29, 2020 in Ottawa, Canada.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a news conference on COVID-19 situation in Canada from his residence March 29, 2020 in Ottawa, Canada.(AFP)
         

As criticism grows in several countries over the sub-standard quality of shipments received from China related to combating the Covid-19 pandemic, Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was categorical that any equipment provided to health care workers in the country needs to be of acceptable quality.

China has already started a PR exercise highlighting how it is helping other nations in the effort to tackle the crisis. Its embassy in Ottawa tweeted about the Bank of China donating medical supplies to Canada.

Probably chastened by the experience of other nations like the Netherlands, the Czech Republic and Spain, Trudeau made it clear any such material will have to pass Canadian quality standards. During his daily media appearance, Trudeau said he wanted to assure Canadians that “Health Canada has very strong procedures for evaluating, ensuring what we get is up to the necessary standards and there will be no corners cut on this one.”

He added that such supplies that health care workers rely on to keep them safe “is of a quality that is going to actually do the job.”

That statement came even as the Dutch Government recalled 600,000 defective masks received from China and similar reports relating to testing units have risen in other countries.

tags
top news
Limited community transmission has begun in India: Health ministry document
Limited community transmission has begun in India: Health ministry document
Migrant workers get ‘chemical bath’ in UP. Not seen video, says official
Migrant workers get ‘chemical bath’ in UP. Not seen video, says official
India assesses Covid-19 sample pooling for tests, says top scientist. How it helps
India assesses Covid-19 sample pooling for tests, says top scientist. How it helps
Assam doctor who took anti-malaria drug amid Covid-19 outbreak dies
Assam doctor who took anti-malaria drug amid Covid-19 outbreak dies
‘Sehwag came later:’ Akram names Pak batsman who changed opening in Tests
‘Sehwag came later:’ Akram names Pak batsman who changed opening in Tests
How this Bengaluru-based startup helped in containing Wuhan outbreak
How this Bengaluru-based startup helped in containing Wuhan outbreak
Automobile manufacturers asked to make ventilators: Health Ministry
Automobile manufacturers asked to make ventilators: Health Ministry
Donald Trump extends shutdown till April end; death toll in US could exceed 100,000
Donald Trump extends shutdown till April end; death toll in US could exceed 100,000
trending topics
Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirusCovid-19Covid-19 India newsCoronavirus cases in IndiaCovid-19 updateIPLCoronavirus lockdown

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news