e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 13, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Covid-19 vaccine access to low, middle income nations crucial for economic recovery: WHO

Covid-19 vaccine access to low, middle income nations crucial for economic recovery: WHO

According to the WHO chief, this is not just a moral or a public health imperative but also an economic one, as it is in the interest of each and every country across the world.

world Updated: Nov 13, 2020, 07:57 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Asian News International | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
New York
World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus attending a news conference in Geneva Switzerland on July 3, 2020.
World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus attending a news conference in Geneva Switzerland on July 3, 2020. (Reuters File Photo )
         

The access of low and middle-income countries to vaccines against the coronavirus is important to fight the consequences of the pandemic, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Thursday.

“As global public goods, COVID vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics must be available on the basis of equitable and affordable access for all, especially for health workers, the elderly and other at risk groups,” Tedros said at a panel on Covid-19 vaccines at the Paris Peace Forum.

According to the WHO chief, this is not just a moral or a public health imperative but also an economic one, as it is in the interest of each and every country across the world.

Click here for complete coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic

“In our interconnected world if people in low- and middle-income countries miss out on vaccines, the virus will continue spreading and the economic recovery globally will be delayed. Equitable access is in the national interest of each and every country. Vaccine nationalism will prolong the pandemic, not shorten it; making vaccine work requires a broad collaboration, not just across sectors, but across partners. No country can address these challenges alone,” Tedros added.

To ensure equitable distribution of equipment and materials necessary to combat the Covid-19 pandemic, the WHO, European Commission, France and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation launched the Access to Covid-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator in late April.

However, despite these efforts, the pandemic is still disproportionately affecting low-income countries as they lack access to vital equipment, including ventilators and protective equipment, and need more health care workers. The initiative by the WHO is not fully operating as needs more funding.

tags
top news
A slight breather for Delhi but Diwali may be ‘severe’
A slight breather for Delhi but Diwali may be ‘severe’
Kenya walked into the dragon’s trap. It holds a message for South Asia | Opinion
Kenya walked into the dragon’s trap. It holds a message for South Asia | Opinion
‘Eager to impress...’: Barack Obama’s book on Rahul Gandhi
‘Eager to impress...’: Barack Obama’s book on Rahul Gandhi
Twitter removes Amit Shah’s photo citing copyright violation, restored later
Twitter removes Amit Shah’s photo citing copyright violation, restored later
Poor selection, parachuting leaders spelled Cong debacle
Poor selection, parachuting leaders spelled Cong debacle
Govt allocates additional Rs 10k cr for migrants scheme
Govt allocates additional Rs 10k cr for migrants scheme
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid update: Covisheild progress; virus ‘hidden’ gene; Fauci on vaccine
Covid update: Covisheild progress; virus ‘hidden’ gene; Fauci on vaccine
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesNirmala SitharamanRBICovid-19 casesDelhi Air QualityGold prices today

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In