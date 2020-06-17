e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 17, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Death of millions of bees triggers natural disaster in Croatia

Death of millions of bees triggers natural disaster in Croatia

Croatian authorities declared a natural disaster in the country’s northernmost province after tens of millions of bees died from a suspected case of pesticide poisoning.

world Updated: Jun 17, 2020 22:03 IST
Bloomberg
Bloomberg
About 1,150 hives were wiped out, with about a third of the area’s apiarists sustaining losses, Croatian Beekeeping Association Zeljko Vrbos said by phone Wednesday.
About 1,150 hives were wiped out, with about a third of the area’s apiarists sustaining losses, Croatian Beekeeping Association Zeljko Vrbos said by phone Wednesday.(File photo for representation)
         

Croatian authorities declared a natural disaster in the country’s northernmost province after tens of millions of bees died from a suspected case of pesticide poisoning.

Beekeepers discovered carpets of dead swarms last week in the region of Medzimurje, near the border with Hungary. About 1,150 hives were wiped out, with about a third of the area’s apiarists sustaining losses, Croatian Beekeeping Association Zeljko Vrbos said by phone Wednesday.

“We suspect pesticide is the cause,” Vrbos said. “But the investigation is still ongoing, so nothing can be said for certain.”

Agriculture Minister Marija Vuckovic told broadcaster RTL that an analysis had shown the insects didn’t die of disease, but she refused to declare a cause until authorities conclude their probe.

The natural disaster declaration allows the state to pay compensation for agricultural losses. The Adriatic nation is home to about 10,000 beekeepers, whose 500,000 hives produce some 8,000 tons of honey a year, Vrbos said.

Bees are also crucial to modern farming, as they significantly boost the yields of crops ranging from rapeseed to fruit trees via pollination.

Still, they’ve faced intensifying threats this century from the widespread use of pesticides and herbicides, the spread of monoculture farming and other factors that have led to the death of millions of colonies globally.

Though the size of the die-off in Croatia is large, Vrbos said it remained a localized event.

“It’s in a tiny location, so we don’t expect a lower crop yield or a shortage of honey due to the loss of these bee colonies,” said Vrbos.

tags
top news
India primed to win unopposed UNSC’s non-permanent member seat today
India primed to win unopposed UNSC’s non-permanent member seat today
‘No compromise on borders’: PM Modi spells out India’s stance on row with China
‘No compromise on borders’: PM Modi spells out India’s stance on row with China
Global Covid tally crosses 8 million mark, WHO sees ‘green shoots of hope’
Global Covid tally crosses 8 million mark, WHO sees ‘green shoots of hope’
Intelligence agencies red-flag use of 52 mobile apps with links to China
Intelligence agencies red-flag use of 52 mobile apps with links to China
‘Overall border situation stable’: China after violent face-off in Ladakh
‘Overall border situation stable’: China after violent face-off in Ladakh
My biggest legacy: Ganguly names six match-winners
My biggest legacy: Ganguly names six match-winners
2 priests in Kerala suspended after alleged sleazy audio clips go viral
2 priests in Kerala suspended after alleged sleazy audio clips go viral
20 soldiers killed: What India could have done different, says Gen Panag
20 soldiers killed: What India could have done different, says Gen Panag
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaIndia-China borderSonu SoodIndore Covid-19 tallySalim KhanCovid-19 state tallySaif Ali KhanTS Inter Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In