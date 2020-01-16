e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 16, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Jan 16, 2020
Home / World News / When Trump shocked PM Modi with his remark on China border

When Trump shocked PM Modi with his remark on China border

The book, ‘A Very Stable Genius’ by Philip Rucker and Carol Leonnig, highlights episodes of volatile behavior by the US President Donald Trump along with his ignorance of basic geography and history.

world Updated: Jan 16, 2020 11:53 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Washington
Following Trump’s border comment and seeming dismissal of the threat China poses to India, “Modi’s eyes bulged out in surprise.”
Following Trump’s border comment and seeming dismissal of the threat China poses to India, “Modi’s eyes bulged out in surprise.” (Reuters File Photo )
         

US President Donald Trump’s shaky grasp of geography includes not knowing that India shares a border with China, according to a new book by a pair of reporters for The Washington Post.

The book, “A Very Stable Genius” by Philip Rucker and Carol Leonnig, highlights episodes of volatile behavior by the president along with his ignorance of basic geography and history.

“It’s not like you’ve got China on your border,” the authors quoted Trump as telling Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a meeting between the two leaders.

India and China share a border and the two countries went to war in 1962 over a disputed Himalayan section of the frontier.

Following Trump’s border comment and seeming dismissal of the threat China poses to India, “Modi’s eyes bulged out in surprise,” according to the book, excerpts of which were published in the Post on Wednesday.

“Modi’s expression gradually shifted, from shock and concern to resignation,” it said.

After the meeting, “the Indians took a step back” in their diplomatic relations with the United States, a Trump aide told the authors.

The book also recounts a tour by Trump of a memorial for the USS Arizona, a US warship that was sunk by Japanese planes in the December 7, 1941 surprise attack on Pearl Harbour.

“Hey, John, what’s this all about? What’s this a tour of?” Trump is quoted as asking his then-chief of staff John Kelly.

“Trump had heard the phrase ‘Pearl Harbor’ and appeared to understand that he was visiting the scene of a historic battle, but he did not seem to know much else,” the book said.

“He was at times dangerously uninformed,” the book quotes a former senior White House adviser as saying.

The book said Trump lobbied then secretary of state Rex Tillerson in 2017 to help get rid of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act which prevents US firms from bribing foreign officials for business deals.

“It’s just so unfair that American companies aren’t allowed to pay bribes to get business overseas,” Trump is quoted as saying. “We’re going to change that.”

The book also recounts an exchange between Trump and Anthony Scaramucci, who served briefly as White House communications director and is now a fierce critic of the president.

Scaramucci said he once asked Trump, “Are you an act?”

“I’m a total act and I don’t understand why people don’t get it,” Trump reportedly replied.

tags
top news
SC stays release of PMC Bank accused on Centre’s plea
SC stays release of PMC Bank accused on Centre’s plea
In fresh request to Supreme Court, IUML quotes minister vs minister on NPR
In fresh request to Supreme Court, IUML quotes minister vs minister on NPR
After Cong lashing, Raut clarifies on Indira Gandhi-Karim Lala statement
After Cong lashing, Raut clarifies on Indira Gandhi-Karim Lala statement
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey says he eats only seven meals a week, just dinner
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey says he eats only seven meals a week, just dinner
China isolated on Jammu and Kashmir in informal UNSC talks
China isolated on Jammu and Kashmir in informal UNSC talks
Pak pacer Amir reacts after Kohli gets ‘Spirit of Cricket’ award
Pak pacer Amir reacts after Kohli gets ‘Spirit of Cricket’ award
Volvo XC 40 petrol review: New wine in the same stylish compact SUV bottle
Volvo XC 40 petrol review: New wine in the same stylish compact SUV bottle
‘Can’t blame forces for injuries caused by pellet guns’: Gen Bipin Rawat
‘Can’t blame forces for injuries caused by pellet guns’: Gen Bipin Rawat
trending topics
Tilak Express DerailedICAI CA Result 2019Shershaah postersHrithik RoshanCSBC Bihar Police ExamThiruvalluvar Day SignificanceOppo F15

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news