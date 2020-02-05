e-paper
Home / World News / Trump, in state of union address, says he keeps his promises in re-election bid

Trump, in state of union address, says he keeps his promises in re-election bid

world Updated: Feb 05, 2020 07:54 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
President Donald Trump arrives to deliver his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020.
President Donald Trump arrives to deliver his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020.(AP Photo )
         

US President Donald Trump, on the eve of near acquittal in his impeachment trial, set the stage for his re-election bid with a boat of “I keep my promises” as he began his State of the Union speech on Tuesday.

Facing a Democratic party smarting from divisions and a chaotic start to the primaries, Trump headed in buoyant mood to the House of Representatives, where just last December he was impeached for abuse of office.

“I say to the people of our great country, and to the Members of Congress before me: The State of our Union is Stronger than ever before!” the President said in his address.

“Three years ago, we launched the great American comeback. Tonight, I stand before you to share the incredible results,” he said.

“We have shattered the mentality of American decline and we have rejected the downsizing of America’s destiny.”

