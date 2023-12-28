close_game
Cameo= Crowd-puller: Donald Trump claims he made this movie super hit

Cameo= Crowd-puller: Donald Trump claims he made this movie super hit

ByMallika Soni
Dec 28, 2023 03:10 PM IST

Donald Trump said that Chris Columbus and the production team were “begging me to make a cameo appearance in ‘Home Alone 2.'”

Former US president Donald Trump lambasted “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York” director Chris Columbus after the latter claimed in an interview that Donald Trump bullied his way into the 1992 sequel. On his social media platform Truth Social, Donald Trump said that Chris Columbus and the production team were “begging me to make a cameo appearance in ‘Home Alone 2.'”

Former US president Donald Trump(AP)
Former US president Donald Trump(AP)

“They rented the Plaza Hotel in New York, which I owned at the time. I was very busy, and didn’t want to do it. They were very nice, but above all, persistent. I agreed, and the rest is history! That little cameo took off like a rocket, and the movie was a big success, and still is, especially around Christmas time. People call me whenever it is aired," he posted.

What did the director of the movie say on Donald Trump

In an interview, Chris Columbus said that he “wanted to shoot in the lobby” of the Plaza because they “couldn’t rebuild” the New York hotel on a soundstage.

“‘The only way you can use the Plaza is if I’m in the movie,’” Donald Trump then told him as per Chris Columbus.

“So we agreed to put him in the movie, and when we screened it for the first time the oddest thing happened: People cheered when Trump showed up on screen. So I said to my editor, ‘Leave him in the movie. It’s a moment for the audience.’ But he did bully his way into the movie," he said.

Donald Trump responded, “Nothing could be further from the truth. That cameo helped make the movie a success, but if they felt bullied, or didn’t want me, why did they put me in, and keep me there, for over 30 years? Because I was, and still am, great for the movie, that’s why! Just another Hollywood guy from the past looking for a quick fix of Trump publicity for himself!”

