Donald Trump says people will leave US if he is elected: ‘If you like jihadists…’

Former US president Donald Trump said that people will leave the country if he is reelected because he will crack down on immigration. The frontrunner in the 2024 Republican presidential primary said at a rally in New Hampshire that some Americans would opt to move out of the country if he took office again. Donald Trump On Immigration: Former US president and 2024 Republican presidential hopeful Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally.(AFP)

What Donald Trump said in New Hampshire

"As soon as we win, you know what's gonna happen. People are gonna flood out of the country. They're gonna flood out before we even do anything. They're gonna leave the country because they're gonna understand that I will immediately restore and expand the Trump travel ban on entry from terror-plagued countries," Donald Trump said.

He continued, “And I will implement strong ideological screening for all illegal immigrants. If you hate America. If you want to abolish Israel, if you sympathize with jihadists, then we don't want you in our country. We don't want you.”

Earlier in 2020, Donald Trump joked at a rally that if Joe Biden won the US presidency he would leave the county.

"Running against the worst candidate in the history of presidential politics puts pressure on me. Could you imagine if I lose...Maybe I'll have to leave the country? I don't know," he had said then.

On his time in the White House, Donald Trump said, “Under the Trump administration, you were better off, your family was better off, your neighbors were better off, your communities were better off, and our country was better off. America was stronger, richer, safer, and more confident than ever when you had me behind that desk in the Oval Office.”

Donald Trump's travel ban in 2017

Donald Trump's travel ban was first introduced in an executive order by the former president in January 2017. It barred the entry into the US of people from Libya, Iran, Somalia, Syria and Yemen, all of the countries which have a majority of Muslims, as well as North Korea and Venezuela. The ban expanded in January 2020 to include Burma, Eritrea, Kyrgyzstan, Nigeria, Tanzania, and Sudan. But Joe Biden signed an executive order rescinding the travel ban in 2021.