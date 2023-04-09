Home / World News / Donald Trump's secrets and tapes kept in ‘infamous vault’, ex-aide claims

Donald Trump's secrets and tapes kept in ‘infamous vault’, ex-aide claims

ByMallika Soni
Apr 09, 2023 12:49 PM IST

Donald Trump: Reading the indictment confirmed many of the rumors she had heard about Donald Trump, Omarosa Manigault Newman said.

Donald Trump's former aide Omarosa Manigault Newman alleged that negative secrets and tapes about the former US President are collected and kept in an "infamous vault" by the owners of The National Enquirer.

Omarosa Manigault Newman who served as the director of communications for the Office of Public Liaison during the Trump administration shared her perspective on Donald Trump's legal troubles as the former President pleaded not guilty to 34 charges of falsifying business records in a Manhattan court in case related to hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

Reading the indictment confirmed many of the rumors she had heard about Donald Trump, Omarosa Manigault Newman said.

"Fast forward to the indictment. I'm reading it, and a lot of the rumors that I've heard while I worked at the magazine were confirmed in the indictment," she said adding that she had heard that AMI's former CEO David Pecker ordered a staff member to "catch and suppress" negative stories about Donald Trump.

These stories and tapes were stored in an “infamous vault”, she claimed.

"Allegedly, when you go to the headquarters of AMI, which of course I visited very often while I was working as the West Coast editor—there is supposedly this infamous vault of information—tapes and pictures and secrets that David kept safe for Donald Trump, and they were oversaw by his chief," she said.

"It's time for Donald Trump to be brought to justice for the crimes that he has allegedly committed. It's about time that he faces some consequences for his criminal behavior," she had said earlier.

