Home / World News / Top Russian officials can't leave country until PM's nod: Report

Top Russian officials can't leave country until PM's nod: Report

ByMallika Soni
Apr 09, 2023 11:02 AM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: The decision was taken as Russia feared defections from people who oppose the invasion of Ukraine.

High-ranking Russian officials are only allowed to leave the country after they take from Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, a US-based think tank reported. According to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), Mikhail Mishustin has restricted international travel to official business. The think tank claimed the decision citing a report from Russian news outlet The Bell.

Russia-Ukraine War: Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin(Reuters)
Russia-Ukraine War: Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin(Reuters)

Read more: Ukraine children returned from Russia lived 'with rats, cockroaches’: Report

The outlet reported that employees of Vladimir Putin's administration are not subject to the same restrictions. Earlier, the think tank had said that Russian security services were confiscating passports of Russian officials, ex-officials and executives of state companies to stop them from flying out of Russia.

The decision was taken as Russia feared defections from people who oppose the invasion of Ukraine. The Kremlin and its FSB agency fear people could leave because they privately object to the war amid Western sanctions, the think tank said.

Read more: Ukraine ‘pickier’ with targets while Russia firing thrice more because…

Several media reports claimed that security officers were demanding some of Russia's elites to hand over travel documents- a Soviet-era rule that had rarely been applied. UK Ministry of Defence intelligence updated in March that some officials had to give their passports to Russia's security service- a move "likely designed to prevent the flight or defection of increasingly disaffected officials."

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
russia ukraine crisis
russia ukraine crisis
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 09, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out