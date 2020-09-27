e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 27, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Donald Trump picks Amy Coney Barrett to fill vacancy at US Supreme Court

Donald Trump picks Amy Coney Barrett to fill vacancy at US Supreme Court

US President Donald Trump announced his nomination at a White House event calling Barrett “one of our nation’s most brilliant and gifted legal minds”.

world Updated: Sep 27, 2020 09:08 IST
Yashwant Raj | Edited by Prashasti Singh
Yashwant Raj | Edited by Prashasti Singh
Hindustan Times, Washington
Amy Coney Barrett has been nominated by Trump for the US Supreme Court
Amy Coney Barrett has been nominated by Trump for the US Supreme Court(via REUTERS)
         

US President Donald Trump on Saturday nominated Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court to fill the vacancy left by the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, setting up a bitter political fight over her confirmation.

Trump announced his nomination at a White House event, calling Barrett “one of our nation’s most brilliant and gifted legal minds”.

Barrett is 48 and will be the youngest justice on the court if confirmed. She has been a judge on the seventh circuit court of appeals since 2017, also as a Trump nominee.

Barrett’s confirmation, which is likely to go through, will give conservatives a 6-3 majority on the Supreme Court that will last a long time and will ensure President Trump an enduring legacy. Barrett will be the third justice he would have sent to the top court, tilting the ideological balance of the bench.

Though Democrats do not have the numbers to stop the confirmation, they will put up a fight that will play out in the final weeks leading up to the presidential election.

Joe Biden, the Democratic nominee for president, called for the US senate to not act on Trump’s nomination until “after the American people select their next president and the next Congress”.

Biden also pointed to Barrett’s opposition to the Affordable Care Act, the Obama-era health insurance plan that Trump and Republicans have been trying to overturn.

Barrett’s judicial philosophy was molded by her mentor late Justice Antonin Scalia as she acknowledged in her speech accepting the nomination: “A judge must apply the law as written. Judges are not policymakers, and they must be resolute in setting aside any policy views they might hold.”

Barrett, who is a devout catholic and mother of seven children, including two adopted from Haiti, is considered to be anti-abortion, pro-gun and, as Biden pointed out, anti-Obamacare. Critics also say she is anti-immigrant and has supported President Trump’s wealth test for immigrants.

Republicans control the senate with a 53-47 majority are expected to fast-track the confirmation. Democrats cannot stop it unless they can peel away four Republican senators, and that appears unlikely. But they can use the confirmation hearing to score points, making it a bruising affair.

tags
top news
Former Union Minister Jaswant Singh passes away; PM Modi, Rajnath Singh tweet condolences
Former Union Minister Jaswant Singh passes away; PM Modi, Rajnath Singh tweet condolences
SAD quits NDA: How farm bills ended friendship between oldest allies
SAD quits NDA: How farm bills ended friendship between oldest allies
10th al Qaeda operative, part of group planning to trigger attacks in India, arrested
10th al Qaeda operative, part of group planning to trigger attacks in India, arrested
Jaswant Singh: A gentleman politician and Vajpayee’s globetrotting trouble-shooter
Jaswant Singh: A gentleman politician and Vajpayee’s globetrotting trouble-shooter
PM Modi to address 69th episode of Mann Ki Baat programme
PM Modi to address 69th episode of Mann Ki Baat programme
Donald Trump picks Amy Coney Barrett to fill vacancy at US Supreme Court
Donald Trump picks Amy Coney Barrett to fill vacancy at US Supreme Court
Amit Shah to inaugurate ‘Destination North East-2020’ event today
Amit Shah to inaugurate ‘Destination North East-2020’ event today
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Sushant Singh RajputCovid-19 Live UpdatesFarm bills protest LIVERakul Preet SinghCovid-19Covid 19 India TallyBihar Election Schedule Live updatesSP BalasubrahmanyamIPL 2020, KKR vs SRH Live Score

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In