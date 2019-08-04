Donald Trump says China is paying US ‘tens of billions of dollars’

world

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 10:09 IST

President Donald Trump said “things are going along very well with China,” and repeated his contention that Beijing is paying the US “Tens of Billions of Dollars” after successive rounds of import tariffs.

This was “made possible by Chinese government’s monetary devaluations and their pumping in massive amounts of cash to keep their system going,” Trump said in a pair of tweets early Saturday.

The president also reiterated his view that the American consumer had “paid nothing” and suggested there had been “no inflation” as a result of the US tariff regime.

In an earlier tweet, Trump wrote that countries were “coming to us wanting to negotiate REAL trade deals” and “don’t want to be targeted for Tariffs by the US.”

First Published: Aug 04, 2019 09:56 IST