Elon Musk and Kanye West had a chat. The topic was: Twitter and tweets

Tesla and SpaceX chief Elon Musk, who is poised to be the next owner of Twitter, said on Tuesday that he had spoken to Kanye West to about the musician’s recent tweet.

“Talked to ye today & expressed my concerns about his recent tweet, which I think he took to heart,” Elon Musk tweeted. Elon Musk referred to a tweet by Kanye West about Jewish people which was removed by the social media platform last week. Following the offensive tweet Twitter restricted Kanye West's handle for violation of its policies. Kanye West had returned to the platform just a day before the controversial tweet for the first time in nearly two years.

Kanye West had last posted on Twitter in November 2020 just after the last US presidential election.

Talked to ye today & expressed my concerns about his recent tweet, which I think he took to heart — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 11, 2022

The singer and songwriter returned to Twitter after his Instagram account was restricted for violating the platform's rules and regulations as some groups called his posts ‘anti-Jewish’.

In his first tweet, Kanye West posted a photo, where he is seen with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg captioning it as," Look at this Mark. How you gone kick me off instagram."

Elon Musk, who is set to purchase Twitter, has said he will prioritize free speech on the platform. The billionaire has also criticized Twitter's decision to ban individuals such as former President Donald Trump.

