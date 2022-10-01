You're free to tweet: Messages reveal Elon Musk- Parag Agrawal fall out

Messages between Tesla chief Elon Musk and important place holders at Twitter- Jack Dorsey, board chair Bret Taylor and current head Parag Agrawal – were released during an ongoing documentation ahead of Elon Musk’s trial against Twitter.

Elon Musk and Twitter are due for a trial in court In mid-October which will decide on the former's $44 billion acquisition of the social media platform.

In new messages that were revealed, Elon Musk told Parag Agarwal that he did not think he should be the “boss of anyone”.

Elon Musk said, “Frankly, I hate doing mgmt [sic] stuff. I kinda don’t think I should be the boss of anyone. But I love helping solve technical/product design problems," adding that he wanted to be treated “like an engineer instead of a CEO.”

In a reply by Parag Agrawal to Elon Musk, he said, “You are free to tweet ‘is Twitter dying?’ or anything else about Twitter – but it’s my responsibility to tell you that it’s not helping me make Twitter better in the current context."

“Next time we speak, I’d like to you provide you [sic] perspective on the level of the internal distraction right now and how it [sic] hurting our ability to do work," he added.

Elon Musk responded, one minute later, “What did you get done this week? I’m not joining the board. This is a waste of time. Will make an offer to take Twitter private.”

Elon Musk's messages with Jack Dorsey were also revealed in which Elon Musk blamed Parag Agrawal.

“You and I are in complete agreement,” Elon Musk messaged Mr Dorsey. “Parag is just moving far too slowly and trying to please people who will not be happy no matter what he does.”

Jack Dorsey replied back, “At least it became clear that you can’t work together. That was clarifying.”

