Home / World News / You're free to tweet: Messages reveal Elon Musk- Parag Agrawal fall out

You're free to tweet: Messages reveal Elon Musk- Parag Agrawal fall out

world news
Published on Oct 01, 2022 07:50 AM IST

Elon Musk-Twitter Trial: Elon Musk and Twitter are due for a trial in court In mid-October which will decide on the former's $44 billion acquisition of the social media platform.

Elon Musk-Twitter Trial: Tesla and SpaceX Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk speaks.(AP)
Elon Musk-Twitter Trial: Tesla and SpaceX Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk speaks.(AP)
ByMallika Soni

Messages between Tesla chief Elon Musk and important place holders at Twitter- Jack Dorsey, board chair Bret Taylor and current head Parag Agrawal – were released during an ongoing documentation ahead of Elon Musk’s trial against Twitter.

Elon Musk and Twitter are due for a trial in court In mid-October which will decide on the former's $44 billion acquisition of the social media platform.

In new messages that were revealed, Elon Musk told Parag Agarwal that he did not think he should be the “boss of anyone”.

Elon Musk said, “Frankly, I hate doing mgmt [sic] stuff. I kinda don’t think I should be the boss of anyone. But I love helping solve technical/product design problems," adding that he wanted to be treated “like an engineer instead of a CEO.”

In a reply by Parag Agrawal to Elon Musk, he said, “You are free to tweet ‘is Twitter dying?’ or anything else about Twitter – but it’s my responsibility to tell you that it’s not helping me make Twitter better in the current context."

“Next time we speak, I’d like to you provide you [sic] perspective on the level of the internal distraction right now and how it [sic] hurting our ability to do work," he added.

Elon Musk responded, one minute later, “What did you get done this week? I’m not joining the board. This is a waste of time. Will make an offer to take Twitter private.”

Elon Musk's messages with Jack Dorsey were also revealed in which Elon Musk blamed Parag Agrawal.

“You and I are in complete agreement,” Elon Musk messaged Mr Dorsey. “Parag is just moving far too slowly and trying to please people who will not be happy no matter what he does.”

Jack Dorsey replied back, “At least it became clear that you can’t work together. That was clarifying.”

Get Latest World News along with Latest News from Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
elon musk parag agrawal twitter + 1 more
elon musk parag agrawal twitter

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 01, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out