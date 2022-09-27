Jeff Bezos races ahead of Gautam Adani in billionaires rankings: Report

Billionaire tycoon Gautam Adani has now slipped to the third spot on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has reclaimed his second spot and is ahead of Asia's richest man by a narrow margin.



The Bloomberg Billionaires Index is a daily ranking of the world's richest people. Adani's net worth stands at $135 billion ( ₹10.98 lakh crore) against now the world's second richest man Jeff Bezos whose wealth is $138 billion ( ₹11.23 lakh crore) as per the figures on the website at 11.20 am IST. Adani lost $6.9 billion dollars to slip in the rankings while Bezos gained $1.36 billion. Tesla chief executive officer Elon Musk continues to occupy the top spot with a fortune of $245 billion ( ₹19.93 lakh crore).



However, Reliance chairman Mukesh Ambani is now out of the top 10 list as per the latest data. He is placed 11th with a net worth of $82.4 billion

( ₹6.70 lakh crore).



The global billionaires list has been witnessing a neck-to-neck contest between Adani, Bezos and Louis Vitton boss Bernard Arnault in recent days. The 60-year-old Gujarati businessman had reached the second spot recently after replacing Arnault in the rankings.



Adani recently completed the $6.5 billion acquisition of two cement firms Ambuja Cement and ACC and has now set his eyes on becoming the largest cement manufacturer in the country.



His business conglomerate Adani Group is the largest airport operator in the nation with 25 per cent of passenger traffic and 40 per cent of air cargo. It is the largest ports and logistics company in the country with a 30 per cent market share.

On September 21, the Adani Group was selected to develop the Tajpur deep sea port in West Bengal at a planned investment of more than $3 billion, Bloomberg reported. The greenfield project will entail a total investment of 250 billion rupees ($3.1 billion), of which 150 billion rupees will go toward port development and the rest toward building related infrastructure.

