EU condemns attacks in Israel, urges 'restraint'

AFP |
Apr 08, 2023 01:38 PM IST

Israel Attack: "The EU expresses its total condemnation of these acts of violence," the bloc's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said.

The European Union on Saturday condemned deadly attacks in Israel and a barrage of rockets fired from Lebanon toward the country, and called for "restraint".

Israel Attack: A general view of the scene of an attack in Tel Aviv, Israel.(Reuters)
Israel Attack: A general view of the scene of an attack in Tel Aviv, Israel.(Reuters)

"The EU expresses its total condemnation of these acts of violence," the bloc's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said after Friday's attacks in Tel Aviv. He also condemned the rocket fire from the Gaza Strip and Lebanon, adding: “We urge all parties to exercise maximum restraint.”

 

