Home / World News / Covid panic, no phone and hate for internet: 6 Vladimir Putin's secrets revealed

Covid panic, no phone and hate for internet: 6 Vladimir Putin's secrets revealed

ByMallika Soni
Apr 08, 2023 02:05 PM IST

Vladimir Putin: Gleb Karakulov said that Vladimir Putin remains extremely fearful of catching Covid and fears assassination attempts.

A former Kremlin guard who worked directly for Russian President Vladimir Putin shared secrets about the leader in an interview with investigative website Dossier Center. Gleb Karakulov who served as a captain in the Federal Guard Service (FSO) before fleeing Russia. Gleb Karakulov said that he had accompanied the Russian leader on more than 180 trips.

Russian President Vladimir Putin.(via REUTERS)
Russian President Vladimir Putin.(via REUTERS)

Read more: To work in the same room as Vladimir Putin, officials have to do this

These are top six claims made by the former Kremlin guard on Vladimir Putin:

  1. Gleb Karakulov said that Vladimir Putin remains extremely fearful of catching Covid and fears assassination attempts. The Russian leader spends much of his time away from people in his private residences, called “bunkers.” He is still operating in a state of Covid lockdown and is “a self-isolating president.”
  2. "We have to observe a strict quarantine for two weeks before any event, even those lasting 15 to 20 minutes," Gleb Karakulov said, adding, “There is a pool of employees who have been cleared—who underwent this two-week quarantine. They are [considered] 'clean' and can work in the same room as Putin.”
  3. The former guard claimed that Vladimir Putin does not like technology and does not use a mobile phone or the internet. "He only receives information from his closest circle, which means that he lives in an information vacuum," Gleb Karakulov said.
  4. For long-distance transportation, Vladimir Putin often uses his personal train"[b]ecause it is less conspicuous". “Planes show up on certain services/networks. [Trains] cannot be tracked on any information resource. It's done for stealth purposes,” the former guard said.
  5. During trips to other countries, Vladimir Putin takes with him a “telephone booth” which contains a workstation and telephone using which the Russian leader communicates, Gleb Karakulov claimed.
  6. On Vladimir Putin's health, Gleb Karakulov said that the Russian leader has regular medical checkups. "He is in better health than many other people his age," he added.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
vladimir putin
vladimir putin
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 08, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out