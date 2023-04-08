To work in the same room as Vladimir Putin, officials have to do this

A former Russian intelligence officer revealed that there is a pattern to Vladimir Putin's hospital visits. Vladimir Putin has "annual medical check-ups" at the Central Clinical Hospital in Moscow, mostly in the "late summer or early autumn," federal guard service officer Gleb Karakulov said in an interview. Russian President Vladimir Putin. (AP)

But in 2022, the check-up took place in April, Gleb Karakulov revealed told Russian independent investigative outlet The Dossier Center. Gleb Karakulov earlier served as a captain in the Federal Guard Service. He is the highest-ranking intelligence worker in recent history to defect from Russia to West, the outlet said.

"He is in better health than many other people his age," Gleb Karakulov said. Only a few of his official trips or engagements have been canceled because of his health in more than a decade, he added.

Amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, speculation has surrounded Vladimir Putin's health, with little being known. Western intelligence sources have earlier claimed that the Russian President had cancer treatment in April 2022 while the head of Ukraine's military intelligence Kyrylo Budanov told ABC News that "of course" Vladimir Putin was "terminally ill."

Other reports suggested that he had developed Parkinson's disease. Gleb Karakulov said that the spread of Covid has been a major concern for the Kremlin.

"We still have a self-isolating president," he said, adding that those in direct contact with Putin have "to observe a strict quarantine for two weeks before any event," even the scheduled meetings that last about 15 to 20 minutes.

There are a "pool of employees" who enter a quarantine cycle to then be considered "'clean' and can work in the same room as Putin," he said.

