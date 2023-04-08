Home / World News / To work in the same room as Vladimir Putin, officials have to do this

To work in the same room as Vladimir Putin, officials have to do this

ByMallika Soni
Apr 08, 2023 11:04 AM IST

Vladimir Putin: Those in direct contact with Putin have "to observe a strict quarantine for two weeks before any event."

A former Russian intelligence officer revealed that there is a pattern to Vladimir Putin's hospital visits. Vladimir Putin has "annual medical check-ups" at the Central Clinical Hospital in Moscow, mostly in the "late summer or early autumn," federal guard service officer Gleb Karakulov said in an interview.

Russian President Vladimir Putin. (AP)
Russian President Vladimir Putin. (AP)

But in 2022, the check-up took place in April, Gleb Karakulov revealed told Russian independent investigative outlet The Dossier Center. Gleb Karakulov earlier served as a captain in the Federal Guard Service. He is the highest-ranking intelligence worker in recent history to defect from Russia to West, the outlet said.

Read more: Russian forces surrendering at fast pace to ‘save their lives’: Ukraine official

"He is in better health than many other people his age," Gleb Karakulov said. Only a few of his official trips or engagements have been canceled because of his health in more than a decade, he added.

Amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, speculation has surrounded Vladimir Putin's health, with little being known. Western intelligence sources have earlier claimed that the Russian President had cancer treatment in April 2022 while the head of Ukraine's military intelligence Kyrylo Budanov told ABC News that "of course" Vladimir Putin was "terminally ill."

Read more: Russia's 'merchant of death' to Donald Trump: Your life is in danger, come here

Other reports suggested that he had developed Parkinson's disease. Gleb Karakulov said that the spread of Covid has been a major concern for the Kremlin.

"We still have a self-isolating president," he said, adding that those in direct contact with Putin have "to observe a strict quarantine for two weeks before any event," even the scheduled meetings that last about 15 to 20 minutes.

There are a "pool of employees" who enter a quarantine cycle to then be considered "'clean' and can work in the same room as Putin," he said.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
vladimir putin
vladimir putin
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 08, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out