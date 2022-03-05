'First ladies are asking me...': Meet Olena Zelenska, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky's wife

With Ukraine fighting back Russian troops for the past 10 days after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorised a special military operation on Ukraine, Ukraine's First Lady, wife of President Volodymyr Zelensky, Olena Zelenska has started a Telegram channel where people can find verified answers. "How to act and live during war time? These days, we all have many questions. I would like to help as much as I can. So I am starting a special Telegram channel with verified answers," Olena said.

Like President Zelensky, Olena is also active on social media, sending out her video messages on Instagram and verified government information on Telegram. Zelensky's wife and two children are in the spotlight after the President said he is Russia's target No 1 and his family target 2.

In a video message on Instagram, Olena recently said that the First Ladies across the world are asking her how they can help Ukraine. "My answer is - tell the truth to the world! Speak up! What is happening in Ukraine is not a 'special military operation', as Putin says, but a full-scale war, where the aggressor is the Russian Federation," she said.

"Ukraine does not need to be rescued. But we need support from the world for our army and civilians. Not just in words," the First Lady said.

Olena and Zelensky got married in 2003, long before Zelensky's political career began. They met each other at college. When Volodymyr Zelensky started a production company, Olena became a scriptwriter. She was the scriptwriter of Servant of the People.

After the war broke out, Olena said she will remain by the side of her husband and her children. In the past 10 days since the war broke out, rumours that President Zelensky has fled Ukraine have been doing the rounds to counter which Zelensky released video statements proving that he is still in Kyiv. In Zelensky's videos, the location changes with one video showing him on the street, another in a bunker, and the latest in his Kyiv office. The whereabouts of his family has been kept secret for security reasons.