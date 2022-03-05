Zelensky shows Kyiv office in video to counter reports he fled to Poland

For the second time since the war broke out between Russia ad Ukraine, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday posted a video claiming he had not fled contrary to what Russian media has claimed. Taking to his Instagram, Zelensky posted a video showing his Kyiv office and an official sitting there. "I am in Kyiv. I am working here. Nobody has escaped," he wrote.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dodged three assassination attempts last week: Report

Russian politician Vyacheslav Volodin claimed Zelensky fled to Poland as he was unreachable by Ukraine's parliament members, he claimed. Russian media reported. It was also rumoured that he had left Ukraine on March 2, before the parliament held a secret meet amid the escalating attack of the Russian troops. Social media was abuzz with rumours of Zelensky having already fled Ukraine, with some claiming that Zelensky has actually accepted the US offer of evacuation.

Soon after Russian President Vladimir Putin gave his nod for a special military operation on Ukraine on February 24, it was reported that Zelensky has fled the country. Countering the rumour, the Ukrainian president released a selfie video and said that he would not leave Ukraine. He also rejected the evacuation offer of the United States saying he wants arms and not a 'ride'.

Ukraine has maintained secrecy about the exact location of the President for secrecy. According to reports, Zelensky has escaped at least three assassination attempts in the past week as two different outfits were sent to kill the Ukrainian president. Mercenaries of the Kremlin-backed Wagner Group and Chechen special forces were sent to kill Zelensky but Ukrainian forces were tipped off.

Remaining in hiding, Zelensky is releasing video messages addressing his countrymen and in the latest of the message, the president has slammed NATO's decision to not implement a no-fly zone over Ukraine yet.