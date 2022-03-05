Zelensky shows Kyiv office in video to counter reports he fled to Poland
For the second time since the war broke out between Russia ad Ukraine, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday posted a video claiming he had not fled contrary to what Russian media has claimed. Taking to his Instagram, Zelensky posted a video showing his Kyiv office and an official sitting there. "I am in Kyiv. I am working here. Nobody has escaped," he wrote.
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dodged three assassination attempts last week: Report
Russian politician Vyacheslav Volodin claimed Zelensky fled to Poland as he was unreachable by Ukraine's parliament members, he claimed. Russian media reported. It was also rumoured that he had left Ukraine on March 2, before the parliament held a secret meet amid the escalating attack of the Russian troops. Social media was abuzz with rumours of Zelensky having already fled Ukraine, with some claiming that Zelensky has actually accepted the US offer of evacuation.
Soon after Russian President Vladimir Putin gave his nod for a special military operation on Ukraine on February 24, it was reported that Zelensky has fled the country. Countering the rumour, the Ukrainian president released a selfie video and said that he would not leave Ukraine. He also rejected the evacuation offer of the United States saying he wants arms and not a 'ride'.
Ukraine has maintained secrecy about the exact location of the President for secrecy. According to reports, Zelensky has escaped at least three assassination attempts in the past week as two different outfits were sent to kill the Ukrainian president. Mercenaries of the Kremlin-backed Wagner Group and Chechen special forces were sent to kill Zelensky but Ukrainian forces were tipped off.
Remaining in hiding, Zelensky is releasing video messages addressing his countrymen and in the latest of the message, the president has slammed NATO's decision to not implement a no-fly zone over Ukraine yet.
-
Ukraine's strategic port 'blockaded' by Russia on Day 10 of onslaught: 10 update
Two rounds of ceasefire talks have already happened and the third round is expected to be held next week.
-
In alarming curbs, Russia cuts Facebook, Twitter access amid Ukraine war
If fake news "led to serious consequences, (the legislation) threatens imprisonment of up to 15 years", Russia's lower house said in a statement on Friday, news agency AFP reported.
-
56 killed, 65 injured in major bomb blast inside Peshawar mosque during prayer
At least 30 people were killed and dozens were injured in Peshawar on Friday after an explosion near the Qissa Khwani Bazaar area, reports said. Capital City Police Officer Peshawar Ijaz Ahsan, as quoted by Pakistani media, said according to initial reports, two attackers tried to enter the mosque and fired at police officers present on duty. The blast inside the mosque took place after the firing incident.
-
Russia-Ukraine agree on humanitarian corridors, 22 die in Chernihiv: Top updates
Russian President Vladimir Putin, during his 90-minute phone call with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron earlier in the day, said that his country will achieve its goals of the military operation in Ukraine no matter what.
-
Zelenskyy calls for Putin to ‘sit down’ for negotiation, says ‘I don’t bite'
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said any kinds of talks between him and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin are “more important than shots”, adding that it was the “only way to stop the war” between the two countries.