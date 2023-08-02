Footballer, 29, killed by crocodile while cooling off in river

A crocodile killed a footballer who was taking a swim in a river to cool off. Locals shoot reptile to rescue body(Jam Press Vid)

Horrifying images show the huge reptile carrying the victim’s body in its mouth as it swims through the water.

Another video shows the crocodile being shot dead in the water before locals bring the body to the shore.

Jesus Alberto Lopez Ortiz, known as ‘Chucho’, was devoured by the reptile on 29 July.

Jesus Alberto Lopez Ortiz(Jam Press)

The 29-year-old was attacked by the crocodile while he was in the river in Rio Cañas, Guanacaste Province, Costa Rica.

Local residents chased the reptile in a canoe so they could kill it and retrieve the victim’s body, revealed by The Sun.

Lopez was a footballer for the team Deportivo Río Cañas. He was also a father to two children, aged eight and three.

On 31 July, Lopez’s family members asked the public to help pay for the footballer’s funeral expenses.

His team manager Luis Carlos Montes is also organising a collection for the victim’s family.

The Ministry of Environment and Energy bans the hunting or killing of protected animals such as crocodiles.

It is not clear if they are investigating the decision to kill the crocodile so locals could collect the body. But a statement from the local authority said it was their cop who killed the reptile.

A statement shared on the team’s Facebook page read, “Good morning, people of Rio Cañas, neighbors, we hereby inform you that a sinpe number has been enabled to be able to help the family of Jesus Lopez ‘Chucho’ for what unfortunate has happened today, who wishes to collaborate please make your help at 71087722 in the name of Luis Carlos Montes, also if your aid is physical, whether it is groceries or some other type of help, you can go leave it at the house of Don Daniel Serrano, Doña Tica will be receiving every help that comes out of her heart.Thank you so much in advance. God bless you.”

The footballer’s club paid tribute saying, “With deep sorrow we make public the death of our player Jesus Lopez Ortiz that God enjoys.”

“Rest in peace, Chucho – we join the pain of all his family.”