Former US President Obama says Trump incited violence at the Capitol

Updated: Jan 07, 2021, 07:07 IST

Former US President Barack Obama said the storming of the US Capitol on Wednesday was incited by Republican President Donald Trump.

“History will rightly remember today’s violence at the Capitol, incited by a sitting president who has continued to baselessly lie about the outcome of a lawful election, as a moment of great dishonor and shame for our nation,” Obama, a Democrat, said in a statement.