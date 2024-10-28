Menu Explore
‘Fountain’ of sewage reaching height of residential building seen in Moscow, viral footage claims | Video

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Oct 28, 2024 10:04 PM IST

Details regarding the incident were sparse. However, according to a Russian Telegram channel, the sewage system broke down in Russia's capital.

A ‘fountain’ of sewage, reaching as high as a residential building, was seen shooting into the sky in Moscow, according to a Russian Telegram channel.

Screengrab of a viral video shared by Anton Gerashchenko, a former advisor to Ukraine's internal affairs minister.
Screengrab of a viral video shared by Anton Gerashchenko, a former advisor to Ukraine's internal affairs minister.

While details regarding the incident were sparse, users of the messaging app have claimed this was because the sewage system broke down in Russia's capital, The Mirror stated, adding that the massive ‘fountain’ of dirt, was close to residential complexes and under-construction buildings in the city's Novaya Moskva district.

Meanwhile, Gazprom, Russia's state-owned conglomerate, said a new section of a gas pipeline was being cleaned out of the air in this way, and the situation was now under control.

Ex-Ukrainian advisor mocks Russia

Anton Gerashchenko, a former advisor to the interior minister of Ukraine, mocked Russia, calling the Moscow incident a ‘sh*t show.’

“Moscow Telegram channels report that the sewage system in Moscow has broken down. A ‘fountain’ the height of a residential building is seen in one of Moscow's districts. A sh*t show really,” Gerashchenko posted on X (formerly Twitter).

He shared three clips of the ‘fountain’ on his X account.

‘Poop volcano’ in China

The incident is similar to the one that occurred in China last month. There, a newly-installed sewage pipeline burst on the morning of September 24, sending human excreta into the sky. The ‘poop volcano’ drenched cars, pedestrians and motorcyclists, a viral footage showed.

Also Read: Dramatic video shows 33-foot poop fountain drenching cars in China after pipeline burst

The septic tank pipe burst, was reported from a pressure test at Nanning in southern China. The test was being conducted by qualified engineers while they were laying the sewage pipes.

Later, the Nanning Municipal Emergency Management Bureau confirmed the ‘poop volcano’ was due to the septic tank burst.

Also, while no casualties were reported, there was damage to several vehicles.

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to US Election, politics,crime, along with national affairs.
