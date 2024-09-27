Dramatic video shows 33-foot poop fountain drenching cars in China after pipeline burst

A newly-installed sewage pipeline burst on the morning of September 24 in China, sending human excreta shooting 33-foot into the air. Stomach-churning footage has captured how the ‘poop volcano’ drenched cars, pedestrians and motorcyclists. A pipeline burst in China created a 'poop fountain' that drenched cars and pedestrians alike.(X/@anthraxxx781)

According to a report in The Sun, the septic tank pipe burst occurred in Nanning, China, during a pressure test. The test was being carried out by qualified engineers during the laying of sewage pipes.

Dramatic dashcam footage shows how the pipeline burst sent an orange fountain of human waste billowing into the air. The force of the explosion was such that it almost shattered the windshield of a car as it rained down on the motorway.

Motorcyclists and pedestrians were forced to navigate through the stinky explosion in its aftermath. Luckily, no one was injured in the incident.

Take a look at the video below:

Another video, taken from a different perspective, shows how high the fountain erupted, much like a geyser. Roads were flooded with sewage waste after the explosion.

“I can smell this video,” wrote one X user. “Caught in a sh***y situation,” another quipped.

Local news website ET Today reported that the Nanning Municipal Emergency Management Bureau had confirmed the poop volcano was the result of a septic tank pipe burst. However, it denied that the sewage pipe burst due to accidental contact during road construction. Instead, the pipeline ruptured when engineers conducted a pressure test on it.

While no casualties were reported in the explosive pipe burst, many vehicles did suffer damage. Some drivers, quoted by ET Today, complained about the smell and the after-effects of the explosion.

“My car is stained yellow and it smells. I can’t continue using it,” one driver said.

