Giant panda chases and pounces on China zoo keeper as visitors scream for help. Video

In a startling incident at a zoo in China, a panda named Ding Ding attacked a staff member, leaving visitors in shock. A chilling video is going viral on social media platforms. According to a MustShareNews report, a female zookeeper at the zoo in southwestern China's city of Chongqing noticed a panda trying to enter a restricted passageway near its enclosure, so she forcefully closed a metal door to prevent it from getting through. Keeper bravely fights off a giant panda during a shocking encounter.(Instagram/@dailymail)

However, when the door bounced back, the panda kept trying to get in, causing the zookeeper to repeat what she was doing. As she turned to do other tasks, the panda, Ding Ding, suddenly chased her, knocked her to the ground and bit her.

Fortunately, after a tense struggle, she managed to push Ding Ding away with her kicks and escaped while the panda was briefly distracted. Emergency services were alerted, and the keeper was taken for medical evaluation. A video of the incident was posted by an X user.

Take a look at the viral video here:

The attack scared many visitors who watched, making them scream in shock. The worker cried out as she tried to push the panda away, but it climbed on her, using its weight and size to overpower her.

While giant pandas are often seen as cute and cuddly, they can be dangerous due to their size and strength. Adult pandas can weigh up to 300 pounds and possess powerful jaws and sharp teeth, which they use to crush bamboo but can also cause serious harm if they feel threatened.

Zoo officials are currently reviewing safety protocols to prevent such incidents in the future. While pandas are generally known for their gentle nature, this unexpected behaviour has raised concerns about staff safety and animal management.