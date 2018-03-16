Ghana teacher who taught software using blackboard gifted computers by Indian firm

A teacher in Ghana, who made waves around the world by teaching computer technology without computers, has been gifted computers by an Indian company.

Richard Appiah Akoto’s school hadn’t had computers since 2011, but that did not stop him from teaching his students at Betenase M-A Junior High School in Sekyedomase town on how to use basic computer programmes like Microsoft Word.

Images of Akoto — who uses the name Owura Kwadwo Hottish on Facebook — drawing a Microsoft Word window on a blackboard went viral on social media over the past two weeks. The photos posted by him on Facebook prompted NIIT Ghana — a subsidiary of the Indian firm — to donate five computers, a laptop and books to his school.

Ashish Kumar, the NIIT centre manager in Accra, said: “We saw the news getting viral on Facebook and other social media platforms. We were so touched by the teacher’s dedication to his students that we decided to support the school with the best we could do as an IT training organisation.

“We took a printout of the post, pasted it on our notice board and discussed the matter with our group CEO Kapil Gupta. He is the one who decided to sponsor five new desktops and books for the school and a new laptop for the teacher as a part of our social and corporate responsibility.”

On March 12, NIIT business head Yaw Amoateng and senior manager Sanjeev Mishra travelled to Sekyedomase to meet Akoto and his students and donate the computers.

“Everyone at the school was very happy, especially the teacher. He gathered everyone and told them about the news computers,” said Kumar.

Other donors – both individuals and organisations – have also pitched in with computers and laptops.

Microsoft Africa also took notice of Akoto — he has been flown to Singapore to attend the annual Microsoft Educators Exchange.

Kumar said the donation was part of NIIT Ghana’s CSR outreach. The firm recently trained some 100 economically disadvantaged people in collaboration with USAID and Actionaid, he said.