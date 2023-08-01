How much compensation Meghan Markle may get if divorce happens with Prince Harry: Report

There have been speculations about strain in the marriage between Meghan Markle and Prince Harry amid their reported financial issues after termination of million-dollar deal with Spotify. Some royal experts have speculated that Harry-Meghan are headed towards an eventual divorce. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry(AP)

If the divorce were to really happen, Meghan is likely to get a huge compensation. As per reports, there is a prenuptial agreement between the couple. A clause in the alleged agreement notes that Meghan should receive $80 million for the support of their children, Lilibet and Archie, according to The Daily Mail newspaper.

ALSO READ| Goldman Sachs banker John Castic goes missing after night out in Brooklyn, conspiracy theories plague his friends

Does King Charles know about the prenuptial agreement?

According to a report in marca.com, King Charles III is aware of the prenuptial agreement and the proposed compensation to Meghan in case of a divorce. Reportedly, King Charles III didn't agree to the pre-agreed compensation amount.

Likely legal battle for children

Harry and Meghan are parents to two children- a son named Archie and a daughter named Lilibet. In case of a divorce, a battle for the custody of their children is highly expected.

According to marca.com, the British Royal Family would extend its support to Prince Harry in case of a divorce. Reportedly, King Charles III has told Harry that he could regain his royal privileges once divorced.

Meghan's title as Duchess of Sussex

Reportedly Meghan wants to keep her royal title as Duchess of Sussex even if a divorce actually happens.

Meanwhile, Meghan and Harry are currently living with their children in Montecito, California in the United States. There are reports that Meghan wants to revive her acting career in Hollywood. And in order to be closer to Beverly Hills and Los Angeles, the royal couple are house hunting in Malibu.