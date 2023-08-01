Goldman Sachs banker John Castic goes missing after night out in Brooklyn, conspiracy theories plague his friends

A Goldman Sachs banker named John Castic has mysteriously disappeared after leaving a nightclub in Brooklyn, New York. According to a report in mirror.co.uk, John was last seen leaving the Brooklyn Mirage club at 2.30am on Sunday. John works as a senior analyst at Goldman Sachs and is originally from Chicago. Goldman Sachs banker John Castic(Twitter)

John had gone to the club with his friends, to attend a music gig featuring the Canadian electronic duo Zeds Dead. While leaving the club, John told his friends he was taking an Uber home but never reached. There are fears that John might have hired an unlicensed taxi. His phone has been switched off since he went missing.

Meanwhile, John's near and dear ones are very worried about him and a frantic search for him is on. Conspiracy theories surrounding his disappearance are rife with some friends even connecting it to reports of a serial killer on the loose.

A friend of John, Sara Kostecka, took to Facebook and wrote: "One of my best friends, John Castic, went missing after the Zeds Dead show Friday night in NY. Any information would be greatly appreciated, as well as sharing this to anyone in NYC that might have seen him."

"I know there’s been a series of young adult males, mid 20s, going missing and ending up in bodies of water in Chicago recently. I’m praying this isn’t related, but I fear it is," said Kostecka, referencing the Smiley Face Killer theory.

Another friend of John took to Twitter and posted: "I don’t know who will see this but my friend John Castic is missing he’s 6’3 skinny/athletic build from Chicago he was last seen at @BrooklynMirage at 3 am and I strongly think he’s missing if you know anything please let me know and keep him in your thoughts @nytimes @timesout".

"We’re absolutely very worried about him. No one has had any contact with him," John's friend Jonah Shales, told Fox News.

