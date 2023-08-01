Donald Trump pressures House Republicans to impeach Joe Biden at rally in Pennsylvania

In an address to supporters at his campaign rally in Erie, Pennsylvania on Saturday, Donald Trump roared the idea to impeach current US President Joe Biden and put pressure on House Republicans to initiate the process. Donald Trump(AFP)

“Any Republican that doesn’t act on Democratic fraud should be immediately primaried and get out,” said Trump.

“We got a lot of good, tough Republicans around. People are going to run against them and people are going to win,” he added.

Trump's actions to put pressure on House Republicans to impeach Biden comes in the wake of his ongoing legal troubles, including a possible indictment for his attempts to overturn the 2020 election.

Notably, last week at a press conference, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., in a reference to House Republicans' various investigations into whether Biden benefitted from Hunter Biden's foreign business dealings, said: “If (the Biden administration) does not provide the information we need, then we would go to an impeachment inquiry.”

Meanwhile, Republican lawmakers are caught in a dilemma over the idea of impeaching Biden. House Republicans would want to approve must-pass spending bills when they return to Washington in September, and an impeachment inquiry could take up their valuable time.

Moreover, Several House Republicans represent districts that Biden won in the 2020 presidential election. Heading into the 2024 elections, those Republicans won't want to jeopardize their political position by proceeding with an impeachment inquiry against Biden.

“Every time we walk the plank we are putting moderate members, members that won Biden districts, we are putting those seats at risk for 2024. We are putting the majority at risk,” Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C. said on “Fox News Sunday.”

Trump is currently leading the race among Republicans for the 2024 US Presidential elections. He has been accusing Biden and the Department of Justice of targeting him as he is the frontrunner to get the Republican nomination. That's why Trump wants the House Republicans to fight back on his behalf.

“They impeach me, they indict me. And the Republicans just don’t fight the way … they’re supposed to fight,” said Trump at his rally in Erie.