Kate Middleton lovingly mocks Prince William for his 'bald look' with a nickname: Report

Despite being royals, Kate Middleton and Prince William are very much like any other married couple. According to a report by The Mirror, a royal author has revealed that Kate and William have some adorable nicknames for each other.

Tom Quinn, author of "Gilded Youth: An Intimate History of Growing Up in the Royal Family", has revealed that palace staff told him the nicknames that the royal couple use for each other.

Reportedly, Kate sometimes teases William for his baldness by calling him "baldy". She also uses nicknames like "Big Willy", "babe" for William. Meanwhile, William uses nicknames like "Duchess of Doolittle", "Babykins", and "darling" for his beloved wife.

In an interview with Fox News Digital, Quinn highlighted that sometimes Kate and William also have a go at each other.

"Kate might seem to be a very calm person, and William also. But it's not always true. Because the big stress for William and Kate is that they're constantly surrounded by [palace aides]. It's like a Jane Austen novel," said Quinn.

Kate and William first met during their study at the University of St Andrews in Scotland. They started dating and their relationship became public in 2004. In 2007, the lovebirds split for a brief while before coming back together. William proposed to Kate in 2010 and they got married in April 2011 at Westminster Abbey.

The couple have three children together namely Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Kate likes to call their children by nicknames as well. According to Harper’s Bazaar, Charlotte is reportedly called “Lottie”, while George is known as “PG Tips”. Louis is called Lou-Bug.