 Hundreds of protesters gherao Bangladesh Supreme Court, give chief justice deadline to resign
Saturday, Aug 10, 2024
New Delhi oC
Hundreds of protesters gherao Bangladesh Supreme Court, give chief justice deadline to resign

ByHT News Desk
Aug 10, 2024 12:45 PM IST

Bangladesh protesters threatened that they would besiege the judges' residences, if they fail to resign before the deadline.

Hundreds of Bangladeshi protesters on Saturday reportedly surrounded the Supreme Court and issued an ultimatum to Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan and judges of the Appellate Division to resign by 1pm (local time).

Sheikh Hasina resigned and the PM and fled Bangladesh on Monday amid nationwide violent protests (AP Photo)
Sheikh Hasina resigned and the PM and fled Bangladesh on Monday amid nationwide violent protests (AP Photo)

The Daily Star reported that the protesters have threatened that they would besiege judges' residences, if they fail to resign before the deadline.

Around 10:30am, several hundred protesters, including students and lawyers, started gathering on the Supreme Court premises, demanding resignation of the chief justice and the judges of the Appellate Division.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited

 

World News
© 2024 HindustanTimes
