e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 20, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Hungary could receive up to one million doses of Chinese coronavirus vaccine - foreign minister

Hungary could receive up to one million doses of Chinese coronavirus vaccine - foreign minister

Hungary is in touch with all three Chinese companies working on a vaccine and they will soon send the documentation to Hungary that will allow local authorities to decide whether to allow use of the vaccines.

world Updated: Nov 21, 2020, 02:04 IST
Reuters | Posted by Srivatsan K C
Reuters | Posted by Srivatsan K C
Budapest
Under EU rules, all vaccines must be authorised by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) before they can be marketed in any of the bloc’s 27 member states.
Under EU rules, all vaccines must be authorised by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) before they can be marketed in any of the bloc’s 27 member states.(REUTERS)
         

Hungary could receive up to one million doses of coronavirus vaccine from China in the coming months, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told state news agency MTI on Friday after a phone call with his Chinese counterpart.

Hungary earlier announced it also plans to import Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine. The European Commission said on Thursday that Hungary’s plan raises safety concerns, opening a new front in the EU’s fraught relations with Budapest.

Hungary is in touch with all three Chinese companies working on a vaccine and they will soon send the documentation to Hungary that will allow local authorities to decide whether to allow use of the vaccines, Szijjarto said.

“The approval for the export procedure is already in progress. If laboratory tests in Hungary are positive, 500,000 to one million doses of Chinese vaccines could arrive in the next few months,” he said.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s government said it would begin importing a small number of doses of Russia’s Sputnik V this week, which could lead to larger imports and mass production in Hungary.

Under EU rules, all vaccines must be authorised by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) before they can be marketed in any of the bloc’s 27 member states.

Asked about Orban’s Sputnik V plans, a spokesman for the Commission, the EU’s executive, said: “The question arises whether a member state would want to administer to its citizens a vaccine that has not been reviewed by EMA.”

tags
top news
HTLS 2020: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal hopes 3rd wave may recede if trend holds
HTLS 2020: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal hopes 3rd wave may recede if trend holds
Congress’ new internal panels include old guard
Congress’ new internal panels include old guard
PM Modi holds review meet to decide India’s vaccination strategy
PM Modi holds review meet to decide India’s vaccination strategy
No VIP category should be created for Covid-19 vaccine, says Delhi CM
No VIP category should be created for Covid-19 vaccine, says Delhi CM
No change in foreign secy’s Nepal visit, say officials amid buzz over PM Oli’s future
No change in foreign secy’s Nepal visit, say officials amid buzz over PM Oli’s future
Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Jaipur: List of new Covid-19 restrictions
Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Jaipur: List of new Covid-19 restrictions
UK: Indian-origin student wins Queen’s Commonwealth Essay contest
UK: Indian-origin student wins Queen’s Commonwealth Essay contest
‘Every Delhiite will get health e-card’: Kejriwal govt’s new plan #HTLS2020
‘Every Delhiite will get health e-card’: Kejriwal govt’s new plan #HTLS2020
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesPM ModiDelhi Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 casesDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In