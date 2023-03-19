Home / World News / Imran Khan's party to be banned in Pakistan?

Imran Khan's party to be banned in Pakistan?

ByMallika Soni
Mar 19, 2023 11:18 AM IST

Imran Khan News: The police reached Imran Khan's house when he travelled from Lahore to Islamabad to attend a court hearing.

Pakistan interior minister Rana Sanuallah said that the Shehbaz Sharif led government is planning to consult experts to start the process of declaring Imran Khan's political party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) a “proscribed” outfit claiming that the police seized weapons and petrol bombs from the former premier's residence in Lahore.

Security personnel escort former Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan as he arrives to appear at the high court in Lahore on Friday.(AFP)
Security personnel escort former Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan as he arrives to appear at the high court in Lahore on Friday.(AFP)

Read more: North Korea says 800,000 people wish to join military to fight ‘US imperialists’

The police reached Imran Khan's house when he travelled from Lahore to Islamabad to attend a court hearing. While Imran Khan was in Islamabad, over 10,000 armed Punjab police personnel entered his residence and arrested dozens of his supporters, Pakistan media reported.

Interior minister Sanuallah said, “Terrorists were hiding in Zaman Park. Weapons, petrol bombs, etc have been recovered from the residence of Imran Khan which is enough evidence to file a case against the PTI for being a militant organisation."

“Primarily it is a judicial process to declare any party proscribed. However, we will consult our legal team on the issue," he added.

Read more: Vladimir Putin's next stop after Crimea? Occupied Mariupol

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said, “If anyone had any doubt, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Niazi’s antics of the last few days laid bare his fascist and militant tendencies" while Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, “I wonder if he calls himself a politician. Politicians are not afraid of going to jail and accountability. Only thieves and terrorists do. Fear of arrest shows cases against him (Imran) are genuine."

“He is a coward as he left the court without marking his attendance," she added.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
imran khan shehbaz sharif
imran khan shehbaz sharif
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 19, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out