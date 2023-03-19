Home / World News / Vladimir Putin's next stop after Crimea? Occupied Mariupol

Vladimir Putin's next stop after Crimea? Occupied Mariupol

ByMallika Soni
Mar 19, 2023 09:20 AM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: Kremlin said, “Putin flew to Mariupol by helicopter, then driving a car drove around several districts of the city and making stops.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin visited occupied Mariupol, Russian state media reported. The Ukrainian city is located in the Donetsk region which has been occupied by Moscow forces since May 2022.

Russia-Ukraine War: Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen.(AP)
Russia-Ukraine War: Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen.(AP)

Read more: Vladimir Putin limps stiffly in first sighting since ICC arrest warrant. Video

"Putin flew to Mariupol by helicopter, then driving a car drove around several districts of the city and making stops. In the Nevsky microdistrict, Putin spoke with the townspeople. He also examined the coastline of Mariupol", Kremlin was quoted by TASS as saying.

Vladimir Putin also met with the top command of his military operation in Ukraine, state media further reported, as per news agency Reuters. The Russian leader met with Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov who is in charge of Russia's invasion in Ukraine.

The meeting took place at the Rostov-on-Don command post in southern Russia, TASS news agency reported as per Reuters.

The Mariupol visit comes just a day after Vladimir Putin was in Crimea to mark the ninth anniversary of the peninsula's annexation, marking his first visit to the peninsula since Ukraine invasion. It was also his first public appearance after the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for him over alleged war crimes in Ukraine.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
vladimir putin
vladimir putin
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 19, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out