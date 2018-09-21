In meeting with Pakistan, China says those who oppose Belt and Road Initiative will ‘never succeed’

President Xi Jinping has said those opposing the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) or China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) will “never succeed” as the multi-billion dollar trade and transit projects are aimed at developing the region.

Xi made the remarks during a meeting on Wednesday with the visiting Pakistan Army chief, Gen Qamar Bajwa. The general’s trip came ahead of new Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to China in November.

Describing China and Pakistan as “iron friends”, Xi further said the militaries of the two countries should ensure the security of CPEC.

A statement issued by the Pakistani military’s media arm quoted Xi as saying that “those who oppose BRI or CPEC shall never succeed as this is an initiative of peace and development not only for China but for (the) region and beyond”.

“The two countries’ militaries should further deepen exchanges and cooperation in various fields and at all levels, take resolute measures against terrorist forces, (and) make efforts to ensure the security of the CPEC,” Xi told Bajwa, according to a separate statement released by Beijing on Thursday.

The Pakistani statement also quoted Bajwa as saying BRI and CPEC are “destined to succeed despite all odds” and the Pakistan Army will “ensure security of CPEC at all costs”.

India has repeatedly objected to CPEC, a flagship project of Xi’s ambitious Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), saying the trade and transit corridor violates its territorial integrity since it passes through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Beijing has rejected these concerns, saying CPEC isn’t directed at any third party and doesn’t affect China’s position on Kashmir. It has also said the Kashmir issue should be addressed by India and Pakistan through negotiations.

According to the Chinese statement, Xi said the China and Pakistan are “highly aligned” on major international and regional issues, and are “iron friends” with an “all-weather strategic cooperative partnership”. He added the militaries should serve as a “reliable safeguard for the common interests and common development of the two countries”.

The Pakistani statement quoted Xi as saying that “Pakistan is our time tested iron friend and (the) Pakistan Army has a pivotal role towards this lasting relationship”.

Bajwa added, “While we work for peace we need to stay strong to thwart designs of all inimical forces challenging our resolve and we greatly value Chinese support in this regard.”

Xi and Bajwa also discussed the “regional security environment, challenges and the way forward”, the Pakistani statement said.

Bajwa also met China’s military leadership during his three-day visit that ended on Wednesday, including Gen Zhang Youxia, the highest-ranking military official and the vice chairman of the Central Military Commission.

His visit was preceded by Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi’s trip to Pakistan two weeks ago.

Bajwa’s meeting with Xi highlighted the strong military ties between the two sides. Xi “hailed the practical achievements” achieved through cooperation between the two militaries.

On his part, Bajwa told Xi that Pakistan “resolutely supports the BRI” and “always places relations with China at a primary strategic position in developing foreign relations and always sides with China on issues involving each other’s core interests”.

