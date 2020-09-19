e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 19, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / In shadow of China war games, Taiwan bids farewell to ‘Mr Democracy’

In shadow of China war games, Taiwan bids farewell to ‘Mr Democracy’

Lee’s greatest act of defiance was becoming Taiwan’s first democratically-elected president in March 1996, achieved with a landslide following eight months of intimidating war games and missile tests by China in waters around the island.

world Updated: Sep 19, 2020 09:08 IST
Reuters | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Reuters | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Taipei, Taiwan
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen attends a memorial service for late Taiwan president Lee Teng-hui at a chapel of Aletheia University in New Taipei City, Taiwan.
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen attends a memorial service for late Taiwan president Lee Teng-hui at a chapel of Aletheia University in New Taipei City, Taiwan.(Reuters)
         

Taiwan bid farewell on Saturday to late-president Lee Teng-hui, dubbed “Mr. Democracy” for ending autocratic rule in favour of free elections and championing Taiwan’s separate identity from China.

Lee’s memorial service took place in the shadow of Chinese war games, as did his election as Taiwan’s first democratic leader in 1996. China claims the island as its own territory.

Lee was president from 1988 to 2000.

Lee’s greatest act of defiance was becoming Taiwan’s first democratically-elected president in March 1996, achieved with a landslide following eight months of intimidating war games and missile tests by China in waters around the island.

Those events brought China and Taiwan to the verge of conflict, prompting the United States to send a carrier task force to the area in a warning to the Beijing government.

On Friday, China carried out drills in the Taiwan Strait, including sending 18 fighter jets to buzz the island, as Beijing expressed anger at the visit of a senior U.S. official to Taipei, there for Lee’s memorial.

Speaking at the memorial service in a chapel at a Taipei university, President Tsai Ing-wen said he had shaped the Taiwan of today.

“Confronted with daunting international challenges, he skilfully led the people of Taiwan by promoting pragmatic diplomacy. Taiwan became synonymous with democracy and was catapulted onto the world stage. Because of this, President Lee came to be lauded as Mr. Democracy,” Tsai said.

“Thanks to his efforts, Taiwan now shines as a beacon of democracy.”

Lee, a committed Christian, died in July aged 97.

U.S. Undersecretary for Economic Affairs Keith Krach and former Japanese prime minister Yoshiro Mori also attended his memorial.

Lee’s remains will be interred at a military cemetery next month.

tags
top news
9 Al Qaeda operatives arrested by NIA in raids conducted in West Bengal, Kerala
9 Al Qaeda operatives arrested by NIA in raids conducted in West Bengal, Kerala
Parliament monsoon session: What to expect today
Parliament monsoon session: What to expect today
Altitude begins to take a toll in Ladakh
Altitude begins to take a toll in Ladakh
Pakistan rejects India’s demand for Queen’s counsel to represent Kulbhushan Jadhav
Pakistan rejects India’s demand for Queen’s counsel to represent Kulbhushan Jadhav
Almost 60% of students in India travel to school on foot: Survey
Almost 60% of students in India travel to school on foot: Survey
Failed to convince govt about farmers’ grouse: Harsimrat Kaur Badal
Failed to convince govt about farmers’ grouse: Harsimrat Kaur Badal
Heavy rain to persist in south, northeast India till October
Heavy rain to persist in south, northeast India till October
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Kangana RanautParliament Monsoon Session LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 UpdatesUrmila MatondkarHappy birthday Shabana Azmi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In