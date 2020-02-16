e-paper
Home / World News / India to send medical supplies to China to help in tackling coronavirus

India to send medical supplies to China to help in tackling coronavirus

world Updated: Feb 16, 2020 19:37 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Beijing
The people of the city of Wuhan and the province of Hubei are the worst affected by the epidemic. (Image used for representation).
India will send a consignment of medical supplies to China to assist it in the ongoing coronavirus (covid19), Vikram Misri, the Indian ambassador has said.

Misri, in a video posted on the official Twitter handle of the Indian embassy in China, expressed his solidarity with Chinese people and the government in the fight against the epidemic.

“As a concrete step to tackle the outbreak, India will soon send a consignment of medical supplies to aid and assist China in tackling this outbreak,” Misri said.

“This is a concrete measure which will fully demonstrate the goodwill, solidarity and friendship of the people and government of India with the Chinese people,” Misri said, adding that India would do everything within its means to support the people of China in this hour of crisis.

“The people of the city of Wuhan and the province of Hubei are the worst affected by the epidemic. They have a very special place in the hearts of the Indian people. With courage, persistence and effective measures we will be able to overcome the crisis,” the ambassador tweeted.

He expressed hope that the epidemic will be effectively controlled in the very near future, praising the “determination of the Chinese people and government in dealing with this epidemic” being “evident” to the world.

Misri said: “At present India is also facing the threat of infections from the novel coronavirus epidemic. Our country is working hard to safeguard the health and wellbeing of our people.”

