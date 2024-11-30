Menu Explore
Indian astronauts complete initial training for ISRO-NASA ISS mission

PTI |
Nov 30, 2024 02:29 PM IST

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla and Group Captain Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair have completed the initial training phase for the Axiom-4 mission to the ISS.

Two Indian astronauts selected for the Axiom-4 mission to the International Space Station (ISS) have successfully completed the initial phase of their training, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) announced.

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla (Prime) and Group Captain Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair (Backup), also known as the Gaganyatris, began training in the United States in August 2024 as part of a joint effort between ISRO and NASA.
Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla (Prime) and Group Captain Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair (Backup), also known as the Gaganyatris, began training in the United States in August 2024 as part of a joint effort between ISRO and NASA.

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla (Prime) and Group Captain Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair (Backup), collectively known as the Gaganyatris, began their training in the United States in August 2024, as part of a collaborative mission between ISRO and NASA.

The first phase of their training included mission orientations, ground facility tours, and SpaceX suit fittings. They also familiarized themselves with space food options, the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft, and key systems onboard the ISS. Notably, the training also covered emergency preparedness, including medical emergencies, and operational routines such as space photography and communication protocols.

Looking ahead, the astronauts will continue their preparation, focusing on the US Orbital Segment of the ISS and scientific research in microgravity. They will also train in various mission scenarios aboard the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft.

In August, Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh indicated that an Indian astronaut could be aboard the ISS by April next year, marking a significant milestone in the ISRO-NASA partnership.


