Emergency on Sunita Williams' space station: Strange toxic smell detected on spacecraft

A crew of astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS), led by Commander Sunita Williams, quickly responded to an emergency triggered after a strange "toxic" smell was detected when opening a cargo spacecraft. Sunita Williams has previously been in space for over 321 days during two stays aboard the space station.

The hatch of the Progress MS-29 cargo spacecraft, which had brought essential supplies like food and fuel to the ISS, was opened and an unusual odour was detected. Astronauts also found small droplets inside the spacecraft.

What did astronauts do?

NASA acted swiftly and air-scrubbing systems across the station were initiated to purify the air. To ensure safety, crew members wore personal protective equipment (PPE) while monitoring air quality. The quick response helped the crew safeguard themselves and continue with their operations.

NASA has now confirmed that the air quality aboard the ISS had returned to normal and no safety risks remained for the crew. However, the cause of the smell remains unclear and investigations are on to determine whether the odour originated from the Progress spacecraft or from the vestibule connecting it to the ISS.

The Progress MS-29 spacecraft will remain docked to the ISS for six months before returning to Earth with waste materials.

Stranded in space

The air emergency comes amid ongoing challenges for astronauts aboard the ISS, particularly NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore, who have been stranded on the station since June due to delays with the Boeing Starliner spacecraft.

The two astronauts are living on strict rations, including recycled water from sweat and urine. Their rescue mission, set to use a SpaceX Dragon capsule, is not scheduled until February 2025.

