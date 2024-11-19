NASA's Sunita Williams has very little fresh food left amid growing weight loss concerns

While NASA has assured the international community that the two NASA astronauts who have been stranded on the International Space Station for five months have enough food to eat, experts believe that their stock of fresh food is slowly depleting. Shocking images showing a hollow-cheeked Sunita Williams have surfaced from onboard the International Space Station (ISS).(X/@thinking_panda)

Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore have been feasting on pizza, roast chicken, and even shrimp cocktails but have very little fresh food in their diets, The New York Post said.

This comes amid the space agency closely monitoring the health of the two astronauts after recent photo showed Williams looking shocking weak and hollow-cheeked.

What is Sunita Williams eating in space?

A specialist connected with the astronauts' Starliner mission told The New York Post that the two have a variety of food, including breakfast cereal, powdered milk, pizza, shrimp cocktails, roast chicken, and tuna, and are consuming enough calories.

However, the diet is limited when it comes to fresh fruit and vegetables as it takes three months for the ISS to get a new supply of fresh food. “There’s fresh fruit at first but as the three months continues that goes away — and their fruits and vegetables are packaged or freeze-dried," they said.

According to NASA, there is 1.7 kg of food per astronaut per day on the ISS which is personalised to meet each astronaut’s daily requirements.

But all the food is cooked on earth and has to be reheated in space. The ISS also recycles the astronauts’ urine and sweat into fresh water. Astronauts prepare their own food which they eat on magnetised trays. (Also read: Previously hospitalised NASA astronauts reveal post-Earth return symptoms)

Sunita Williams denies weight-loss news

The specialist insisted the astronauts are well-cared for. “So to be accurate, it should be very clear that any weight loss is not due to a lack of provisions on the ISS. There is plenty of food, even for an extended mission," they said.

The astronauts’ diets became global news after NASA released photos that showed Williams with sunken cheeks, appearing thinner. Williams denied the rumours and said that it was just her weight shifting due to the lack of gravity in space. (Also read: NASA insists on Sunita Williams, mysteriously hospitalised astronauts' safety amid escalating health concerns)