Thieves in PPE gear steal 100 mobile phones from Meerut showroom | WATCH

In a bizarre robbery incident, a gang of thieves donning full Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) suits executed a heist at a mobile showroom in Meerut's Ganga Nagar area. Police said around 100 mobile phones were stolen by the thieves, with one of them getting captured on the security camera of the showroom. PPE-wearing thieves caught on camera.

The burglars made their way into the shop through a vacant plot adjacent to the showroom on Wednesday night.

In a 41-second clip shared by news agency ANI, a masked individual, fully encased in a PPE suit, can be seen meticulously collecting an array of mobile phones from the store's display shelves.

According to police, the incident came to light when the owner of the mobile showroom on Thursday morning opened his shop.

On realising that several items were missing from the showroom, the owner quickly informed the local police.

After police reached the scene, it was found that the thieves stole around 100 mobile phones.

Meerut Additional Superintendent of Police, Kamlesh Bahadur, confirmed the incident, and said, “There has been a robbery in the Ganga Nagar police station area. As per the initial report, around 100 mobile phones were robbed. One of the thieves, who is masked and in full PPE attire, is captured on CCTV.”

The investigation is underway, he added.

